UPPSC RO, ARO Paper Leak 2024: Demand To Conduct Re-Exam Grows After UP Police Recruitment Exam Get Cancelled

Following the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination by the Uttar Pradesh government, aspiring Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) called for the UPPSC to postpone their respective examinations

#ReExam_RO_ARO: Aspirants Demand Cancellation of Exam After Alleged Paper Leak; UPPSC Seeks STF Probe(Photo Credit: @Raghuvanshi_VKS)

#UPPSC_WE_DEMAND_REEXAM Trends: The agitation of the aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the UPPSC preliminary recruitment examination for review officers and assistant review officers (ROs/AROs) continued on Saturday. Following the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination by the Uttar Pradesh government, aspiring Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) called for the UPPSC to postpone their respective examinations. Taking to X(formally Twitter), an aspirant wrote, “I request the Honorable Chief Minister to also take cognizance of the RO ARO paper leak issue. Please order RO ARO Re exam to Uppsc.”

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी से प्रार्थना है RO ARO पेपर लीक मामले को भी संज्ञान में लें।

Uppsc को RO ARO Re exam का आदेश देने की कृपा करें। 🙏 — अनुपम (@kumresh_tiwari) February 24, 2024

#ROARO_REEXAM ko bi cancel karaiye @myogiadityanath

ji , isme bi lakho vidhyarthiyo ke sath anyay ho rha hai ! @exampuroficial aap #RO_ARO_PAPER_रद्द_करो aur RE-EXAM ke liye bi students ki aawaz baniye ! https://t.co/sRWfyPQy8z — Mukesh Kumar Srivastava (@ethicsM28) February 24, 2024

Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post, an aspirant wrote, “thank you for canceling the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam. Similarly, UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2023 should also be canceled in the interest of the students. All the mafias involved in the paper leak should be given the harshest punishment.”

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level. “Candidates can lodge complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination,” the order reads.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the police constable recruitment examination that was held statewide on February 17 and 18 after the examination paper was allegedly leaked, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board organised the examination. The UP CM, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months. “UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months….” Yogi said. He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

