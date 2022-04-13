UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC on Wednesday released the UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their answer key through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Note, the Commission has conducted the UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam on April 10, 2022.Also Read - KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Registration Ends Today; Here's How to Apply at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Notice Regarding the Keysheet of ADVT.NO. A-1/ E-1/2022 Staff Nurse(Male)Exam. 2017 Re Advertisment Year-2022.”

A new webpage will open.

Save the UPPSC Staff Answer Key and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till April 19, 2022. The facility to download the answer key will be available till April 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 vacant posts will be filled in the Department. For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.