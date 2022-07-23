UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has released the admit card for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. Registered candidates can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022 through the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, the Commission will conduct the UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination on August 4, 2022. The exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12: 30 PM.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Marketing Officers Posts; Apply Till August 01

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts will be filled as Staff Nurse (Male) in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam hall ticket 2022.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022?