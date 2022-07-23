UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has released the admit card for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. Registered candidates can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022 through the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, the Commission will conduct the UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination on August 4, 2022. The exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12: 30 PM.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Marketing Officers Posts; Apply Till August 01
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts will be filled as Staff Nurse (Male) in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam hall ticket 2022.
How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender, and Enter Verification Code.
- Now click on the”Download Admit Card” option.
- Your UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the link given below. According to the Preliminary result, a total of 1025 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.