UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the engineering sector, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) invited online applications from eligible candidates for State Engineering Services Exam 2021 (SES Exam 2021) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, U.P.Agriculture Service Group ‘B’, Manager, Chief Fire Officer and Assistant Television Engineer from 13 August 2021 on uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application process started today itself. The candidates who are eligible and interested should register for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 till 10 September 2021. It must be noted that the last date for submitting application form is 13 September 2021.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 128 Asst Professor (Medical) Posts | Details Here

The eligible candidates must know that a total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this exam under various government departments of the state. Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 3620 Vacancies. Selected Candidates to Get Hefty Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh

Before applying, the candidates need to check their educational qualification, age limit, application process, exam details in the detailed notification is available on the official website. Also Read - UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Check Full Timetable Here

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of UPPSC AE Online Application : 13 August 2021

Last Date for UPPSC AE Online Application : 10 September 2021

Exam Fee Submission Last Date : 10 September 2021

UPPSC AE Online Application Complete Form Submission Last Date : 13 September2021

UPPSC AE Exam Date : to be announced Soon

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Engineer Recruitment – 281

Public Works Deptt (Civil) – 36

Public Works Deptt (Electrical/ Mechanical) – 28

Housing and urban Planning Dept. – 21

Nagar Vikas Vibhag -14

Nagar Vikas Vibhag – 04

Agriculture Deptt. – 04

Avas Evam Vikas Parishad (Civil) – 76

Avas Evam Vikas Parishad (Electrical) – 04

Ground Water Department (Civil) – 06

Ground Water Department (Mechanical) – 03

Minor Irrigation Dept – 07

Industrial development Deptt (Civil) – 49

Industrial development Deptt (Electrical/ Mechanical – 05

Home (Police) Department – 13

Information and Public Relations Deptt – 01

Assistant Engineer Special Recruitment – 10

Rural Engg. Deptt. -10

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the notification, the UPPSC will recruit 271 Assistant Engineers and 10 Assistant Engineer via special recruitment. Candidates with BE or BTech or equivalent engineering degrees in related streams can apply for the position. The candidates applying will have to be between the ages of 21 and 40 years.

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Application fee

It must be noted that the fee for candidates from the general category has been fixed at Rs 225, those from SC/ST category at Rs 105. Candidates in the physically challenged category will have to pay Rs 25 to sit for the exam.

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on Written Exam (Paper I & II) Objective Type & Interview.

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: How to Apply