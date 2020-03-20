UPSC 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday deferred its personaltiy test round, that is, the interview round of candidates shortlisted in the civil services examination 2019 until further notice as a precautionary measure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“New dates for the personality tests (interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course,” a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry read.

The UPSC personality tests were supposed to be held between March 23 and April 2 this year, but has been delayed to contain the ongoing rise of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Notably, the commission conducts civil services examination annually across the nation in three stages – prelims, main and interview round(personality test) – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.