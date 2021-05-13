New Delhi: The UPSC civil services preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held on June 27 this year, will now be held on October 10, 2021. The exam date has been postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases across the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said. Also Read - Viral Video: Fearless Girl Plays With Cobra Snake & Performs Tricks With it, Internet is Stunned | Watch

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," the UPSC has notified.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.