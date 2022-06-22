UPSC Prelims Result 2022 Latest Update: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Prelims results for the UPSC Civil Services(CSE) exam 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results(once released) at the official website — upsc.gov.in. This year, Union Public Service Commission conducted the civil services preliminary examination 2022 on June 05.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Released For Pay Levels 5, 3, 2; Here's How to Download at rrbcdg.gov.in

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022," reads the official notice.

The prelims exam was held in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. The afternoon shift was scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Those who secure merit in this will be shortlisted for the next round, the UPSC Mains Exam 2022. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious UPSC exam in the hope of becoming an IAS officer. Below are the steps to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2022.

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Prelims 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC Prelims candidates! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.