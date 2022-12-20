UPSC 2023: Civil Service Aspirants Demand Extra Attempt, Trends #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 On twitter

UPSC 2023 #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 Trends on Twitter: The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams. The students claimed that the COVID pandemic has hampered their preparations and studies. Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are also requesting age relaxation for the UPSC exam, claiming that they have lost two important years due to the Covid-19 wave in India.

It must be noted that thousands of candidates appear for UPSC exams every year in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round.

UPSC aspirants have gathered at ORN Delhi to put their demands of extra attempt. It’s been more than 2 years these candidates are struggling and this injustice with them continues.#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 pic.twitter.com/olvwVqnbfq — NSUI (@nsui) December 19, 2022

In addition, aspirants have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court for an additional attempt/chance. Earlier in March, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider the representation of some aspirants who were unable to take the UPSC civil services main examination due to COVID-19. However, the Centre in its response told the SC, the apex court that additional attempts for these candidates are “not possible”.

The aspirants have now decided to file a new petition with the Supreme Court for an additional attempt and age relaxation.