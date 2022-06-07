UPSC 2023 Free Coaching: Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence(DACE), IGNOU has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the free coaching of Civil Services (Prelims and Mains). It is to be noted that the scheme is available only for Scheduled caste students. The last date to apply is June 30, 2022. DACE has started the registration process on June 05, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the UPSC Civil Services 2023 exam can apply through the official website of IGNOU dace.ignouonline.ac.in. For more details about the UPSC Coaching 2023, please scroll down.Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 8106 Posts Begins at ibps.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

What is DACE?

IGNOU has been chosen by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India to set up the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE). The objective of DACE is to empower the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates by providing them high-quality coaching absolutely free of cost for civil services Examinations (Prelims and Mains).

Education Qualification

As per the official notification, the minimum eligibility will be Graduation in any subject. Those who are appearing in the Graduation final year exams are expected to submit a pass certificate at the time of commencement of the Coaching Program.

Selection Procedure

The admissions will take place through an All India Entrance Exam which will be conducted by the University.The entrance exam will have 100 objective-type questions to test the candidates’ general knowledge, language skills, reasoning abilities, and general aptitude.

Number of Candidates to be Selected?

A maximum of 100 candidates will be selected. Out of the 100 seats, 33 per cent shall be reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates can avail the coaching facility only once, irrespective of the chances available to him or her.

How Can I Apply?

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category are required to apply online through the official website of DACE, IGNOU at dace.ignouonline.ac.in.