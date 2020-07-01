UPSC Exam Centre Change Application 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday opened its window and allowed candidates appearing for the upcoming civil services prelims exam to change their exam centre location in view of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on October 4. Also Read - UPSC Forest Service Exam 2019: Score Cards Released, Check on upsc.gov.in

"Keeping in view a large number of candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centres, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre," the UPSC released a statement earlier today.

The window to change exam centre will be available online in two phases – first, July 7-13 till 6 PM and July 20-24 till 6 PM. Candidates who wish to revise their choice of centres can do so by visiting the UPSC website, i.e., upsconline.nic.in.

The request will be considered depending on the exam centres’ enhanced capacity to accommodate more candidates, the statement mentioned.

Here are a few terms and condition for UPSC change of centre application:

1. The requests will be considered on first-cum-first-serve basis, meaning those who apply first will be allotted new seats on priority.

2. Once the capacity of a particular centre is fulfilled, the same will be frozen. Candidates will have to choose a different centre from the remaining list.

3. The request for change of exam centre will be entertained only during the stipulated window time. Candidates cannot make any additional requests.

4. The UPSC has also allowed candidates to withdraw application for the exam. Once withdrawn, candidates cannot re-apply for the test “under any circumstances”.

How to withdraw UPSC 2020 application:

Step 1: Visit the website – upsconline.nic.in – between 1st and 8th August, 2020

Step 2: Select the link for application withdrawal

Step 3: Confirm withdrawal of application from the test

Step 4: Once completed, you cannot re-apply.