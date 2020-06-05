New Delhi: The civil services exam 2020 (prelims) will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on October 4, 2020 while the mains will be held on January 8, 2021. The Commission had postponed the exam in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Dates For Deferred Exams to be Announced Next Month | All You Need to Know

For the Indian Forest Services, the prelims will be held on October 4, and the mains on Fenruary 28, 2021.

Students must note that they will need to qualify three stages–prelims, mains and interview– to get selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. A total of 796 vacancies were announced by the commission for the civil services examination 2020.

The Commission will also release another notification regarding the admit cards, which will bear information pertaining to exam centre, and other rules that need to be followed during the exam. Social-distancing protocols such as 6-feet distance and wearing of masks may be made mandatory for students as India is still batting with the pandemic.

Further, there will be a common exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy this year on September 6. “A common examination for both NDA& NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020,” the UPSC said.

Students are requested to visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check the revised schedule online.