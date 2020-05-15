UPSC Exam Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced results of various written exams. Candidates can check results relevant to them on the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC Exam 2020 Deferred: New Dates Likely by May 20, Check Details on upsc.gov.in

Overall, results of seven written exams, for a combined 136 vacancies, have been announced. These are Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (65); Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB (27); Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (13); Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs (11+5); Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (10) and Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate (five).

How to check UPSC Exam Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘View All’

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, links for results of the aforementioned written exams can be found

Step 4: Click on the link that is relevant to you

Step 5: Next, click on the link under ‘Documents’

Step 6: Check for your roll number on the list of successful candidates

Step 7: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here for directly accessing the page with links to the result of the said written exams.

Or, click on the following links:

For 65 vacancies

For 27 vacancies

For 13 vacancies

For 11 vacancies (Ministry of Corporate Affairs)

For 10 vacancies

For five vacancies (Ministry of Corporate Affairs)

For five vacancies (Enforcement Directorate )