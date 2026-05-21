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UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2027, today, May 21, 2026.

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; complete NDA ,CDS,IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

UPSC Annual Calendar 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2027, today, May 21, 2026. As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027, while its notification will be released on January 13, 2027. The last date to apply for the same is February 02, 2027.

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