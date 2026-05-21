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  • UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2027, today, May 21, 2026.

Published date india.com Published: May 21, 2026 1:23 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
upsc cse result 2025
UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims exam on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; complete NDA ,CDS,IES, ISS exam schedule, notification date here

UPSC Annual Calendar 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2027, today, May 21, 2026. As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027, while its notification will be released on January 13, 2027. The last date to apply for the same is February 02, 2027.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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