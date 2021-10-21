New Delhi: The UPSC candidates who are preparing for the commission’s examinations, we have some important news for you. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened a toll free helpline number for UPSC candidates. “To be part of this grand celebration (“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”) and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments,” it said.Also Read - UPSC CAPF Result 2021 Declared at upsc.gov.in | Here's How to Download Score

The Commission has said that the nation is celebrating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. The candidates must note that the helpline will remain operational on all working days (during the office hours). Also Read - Mile Sur Mera Tumhara: Indian Railways Recreates The Iconic 80's Song. Watch Viral Video Here

According to the commission, this is a part of UPSC’s endeavors of undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 on October 10 | Check Guidelines And Other Details Here

The candidates facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any examination/ recruitment or for any queries concerning the commission’s examinations/ recruitments, may contact this dedicated helpline for assistance.