Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From SBI’s vacancies for Retired Officer positions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s recruitment for Section Officer posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 71900; Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For Executive Officer Posts

State Bank of India Retired Staff Recruitment 2022

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited online applications from Indian citizens for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in before June 07, 2022. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Registration For Manager, Other Posts Begins at nhai.gov.in| Read Details Here

Name of the Post: Retired officers

Deadline: June 07, 2022

Number of posts: 641 posts

For more details, click on the link given here. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Architect, Other Posts From May 23| Check Last Date, Selection Process Here

Union Public Service Commission Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 50 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in till June 02, 2022.

Name of the Post: Drug Inspector (Ayurveda), Assistant Director, Master in Hindi

Deadline: June 02, 2022

Number of posts: 50 posts

For more details, click on the link given here.

Staff Selection Commission Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Commission’s website at ssc.nic.in till June 16.

Name of the Post: Head Constable

Deadline: June 16, 2022

Number of posts: 835 posts

For more updates, check details about the recruitment process here.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will end the registration process for 19 posts on May 28, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Name of the Post: Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)

Deadline: May 28, 2022

Number of posts: 19 posts

For more updates, check details about the recruitment process here.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mha.gov.in.

Name of the Post: Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer

Deadline: June 24, 2022

Number of posts: 34 posts

For more updates, check details about the recruitment process here.