Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here is a list of jobs with an ongoing registration process. From India Post’s vacancies for Skilled Artisans positions to the TSPSC’s recruitment for Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancies, the application process, and other details.Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3115 Posts Till Oct 29. Details Inside

October 04

Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022

Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is hiring candidates for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Railway school(English medium). All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on October 04 2022 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given Also Read - SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For +900 Posts at ssc.nic.in Till Oct 18. Read Details Here

BHEL Recruitment 2022 BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 833 Posts at tspsc.gov.in. Check Salary, Eligibility Here Name of Post: Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Official Website: bhel.com Deadline: October 04, 2022 October 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India Recruitment 2022 LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited candidates to apply for the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of LIC — licindia.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Name of the post: Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

. Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022 National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development Jobs NABARD Recruitment 2022: National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is hiring candidates for the post of Development Assistant. The registration process will begin from September 15. The last date to submit the application form is October 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. For more details, check the full article HERE Name of Post: Development Assistant

Deadline: October 10. October 12 SBI PO Recruitment 2022 SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited canddiates to apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Name of the post: Probationary Officer (PO)

Last Date to Apply: October 12, 2022 October 13

UPSC Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the 52 posts by visiting the Commission’s official website at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 13, 2022.

Name of the post: Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III (General Medicine)

Last Date to Apply: October 13, 2022

October 14 KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of KMRL at boat-srp.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 14, 2022. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Name of Post: Apprentice posts Official Website: boat-srp.com Deadline: October 14, 2022 October 17 UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin from October 17, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 6. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Name of Post: Forest Guard posts Official Website: upsssc.gov.in Deadline: October 17, 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 17, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Skilled Artisans Official Website: indiapost.gov.in. Deadline: October 17, 2022