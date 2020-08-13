UPSC CAPF 2020 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release details of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2020 exam for the Assistant Commandant post on August 18. Candidates who wish to apply for CAPF posts can submit their applications on the official website portals – upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC IES 2020 Exam: Online Application Begins, Apply Till September 1 on upsc.gov.in

The last date of registration is September 7. Candidates will also be allowed to withdraw the application if they do not wish to appear for the exam. The UPSC CAPF 2020 exam will be held on December 20 this year. Also Read - UPSC NDA & NA Exam (II) 2020: Admit Cards Released, Download From upsc.gov.in

After a brief delay due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UPSC board announced the exam dates in June. Last year, the CAPF (ACs) exam was held on August 18. Also Read - Beauty With Brain: Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheroran Grabs Rank 93 in UPSC

The UPSC recruits candidates in the following forces via the CAPF exam:

> Border Security Force (BSF)

> Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

> Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

> Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

> Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

UPSC CAPF 2020 Eligibility

Candidates between 20 to 25 years of age with a recognised undergraduate degree are eligible for the posts.

The commission will recruit candidates based on their written exam, physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and a final interview.