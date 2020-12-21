The Union Public Service Commission has successfully concluded the first stage of UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020. The exam held as per schedule. The UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam was conducted in two phases. The first shift was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for UPSC CAPF Paper 1. Followed by the second phase that took place from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM for Paper 2. Also Read - UPSC IAS 2020 Mains Admit Card Out at upsc.gov.in, CHECK All Important Details Here

UPSC CAPF 2020 Results:

Now, that the examination is over, the candidates would be eager to know their results. The candidates must note that the UPSC CAPF AC result releases once the official answer keys are out. If past trends are to be followed then the commission takes around 2 months time to announce the results. In 2019, the UPSC CAPF AC exam was conducted on August 18, 2019 for which the result was out on October 18, 2019.

CAPF Cut-Off Marks

As per the UPSC CAPF 2018 Cut Off marks, General candidates have to obtain minimum 95.04 marks, 93.66 for OBC, 78.51 marks for SC, 76.45 marks for ST and 25.48 marks for Ex-S in Paper 1 (Out of 250 marks). In Paper 1 + Paper 2, they must secure at least 166 marks for general category, 163 for OBC, 142 for SC, 136 for ST and 58 for Ex-S out of 450 marks. Furthermore, the cut-off marks for the last recommended candidates (600 marks) are as follows – 282 marks for general category, 281 marks for OBC, 255 marks for SC, 251 marks for ST and 169 marks for Ex-S.