UPSC CAPF 2022 Registration: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conclude the online registration process for Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPF Exam 2022 tomorrow, May 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CAPF Assistant Commandants (AC) 2022 exam through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in. The Commission will conduct the examination on August 7, 2022, and will comprise two papers. The Paper-I exam will begin from 10.00 AM and continue till 12.00 noon. The Paper-II exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 253 vacant positions will be filled. The tentative number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is as follows:

BSF: 66 posts

CRPF: 29 posts

CISF: 62 posts

ITBP: 14 posts

SSB: 82 posts

UPSC CAPF 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared below.

UPSC CAPF 2022: Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2022, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1997 and not later than 1st August, 2002

UPSC CAPF 2022: How to Apply Online?