UPSC CAPF 2023 Application Form Out at upsconline.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Selection Process Here

UPSC CAPF 2023 Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023 today, April 26, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the UPSC CAPF(ACs) application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. The last date to apply is May 16, 2023.

It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, and other details here.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2023: Important Dates Here

UPSC CAPF 2023 Notification April 26, 2023. UPSC CAPF Application Form Starting Date Link April 26, 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Application Form Last Date Link May 16, 2023 UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2023 August 6, 2023 Official Website to Check



UPSC CAPF 2023 Exam Date

The Commission will hold a Written Examination on August 6, 2023, for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF 2023 Vacancy

A total of 322 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies mentioned above is liable to alteration.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure/Scheme of the Examination will be as follows:

Written Examination: The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 06th August, 2023 and will comprise two papers. Paper I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. To know more, go through the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Notification PDF – Direct Link

UPSC Official Websites to Track





UPSC CAPF 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

HOW TO FILL UPSC CAPF 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.