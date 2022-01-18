UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Marks: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the marks of recommended candidates for the Central Reserve Armed Force CAPF CPR AC on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their marks from the Commission’s website, upsc.gov.in. Also Read - ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For These Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Apply Before This Date

Here's how to check UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Results

Visit the official website of the Commission, www.upsc.gov.in .

. After opening the website, click on the link that reads, ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Check your roll number by scrolling the document till the end.

Save, Download and take a printout of the UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Marks for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can check the UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Results from the link given below.

Here’s the Direct link to Check UPSC CAPF AC 2021 Results