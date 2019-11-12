UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2019: November 12 is the last date to apply for the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) recruitment drive for the posts of Assistant Commandants (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the exam, can do so on the UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in, till 6 PM on Tuesday.

A total of 323 AC posts will be filled through this drive. Successful candidates will finally be recruited as ACs for various CAPFs like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘DAF: CAPF (ACs) Examination 2019’

Step 3: On the next page, read ‘Instructions’ and click on CAPF (ACs) Examination 2019′

Step 4: Register using basic details and verify

Step 5: Fill the form, upload image and make online payment

Step 6: Download the form and keep a copy for future use

Alternately, click here to access the registration page directly and then proceed accordingly.

The registration process for the exam started on October 30. Candidates need to pay exam fees of Rs 200 while female candidates and those belonging to reserved categories are not required to pay the same.

The written exam, which will be conducted by the UPSC, will comprise two papers, Paper 1 will of 250 marks, two hours and comprise objective questions on general ability and intelligence. Paper 2, meanwhile, will be descriptive. It will be of 200 marks, three-hour duration and assess candidates on general studies, essay and comprehension.