UPSC CAPF Exam 2023 on August 6: Check Admit Card, Paper Pattern at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF exam 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, August 6. The exam consists of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is set to take place from 10 AM to 12 noon while Paper II will be held from 2 to 5 PM.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the UPSC CAPF Exam 2023 on July 14, Friday. Candidates who applied for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2023 can download their e-hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be available on the website from July 14 to August 6. Candidates are advised to keep their downloaded e-admit cards handy, as no physical hall tickets shall be issued for the exam.

UPSC CAPF ADMIT CARD 2023: Check the steps to download

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click submit.

Step 4: The UPSC CAPF 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the e-admit card.

As per the detailed instructions, candidates should enter the exam venue on time to avoid any inconvenience. The gates shall be closed for entry 10 minutes before the exam begins. The entry gates for the first half of the exam shall close at 9:50 AM, whereas for the other half it will close at 1:50 PM. Candidates must carry their e-admit card and a valid photo ID card without fail on the exam day. Aspiring candidates shall not be allowed to appear for the exam if they fail to do so.

The commission is India’s premier central recruitment agency for recruitment of all Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India.

