Home

Education

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 Out on upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From July 3

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 Out on upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From July 3

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022: Candidates can download UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 Out on upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From July 3.(Photo Credit: India.com)

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to conduct the personality tests(interviews) of the Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Exam, 2022 from July 3, 2023. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The interview round will be conducted from July 3 to July 17, 2023. The interview schedule has been released for 762 candidates.

The Commission will conduct the interview or personality test in two shifts. Check step by step guide to download the interview schedule below.

You may like to read

How to Download the UPSC Central Armed Police Force(ACs) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 – Direct Link

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 762 candidates will be made available shortly on the Commission’s Website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For more details, check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.