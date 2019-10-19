UPSC CAPF Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check their scores on upsc.gov.in. The written examination was held across the nation on August 18, 2019.

Here’s How to Check Your UPSC CAPF Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘UPSC CAPF Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the ‘documents’ link and a PDF formatted link will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.