UPSC CAPF Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2020 today, February 8, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result and the merit list through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on December 20, 2020. According to the latest reports, Prem Singh Meena topped the examination followed by Rishikesh Meena in the second spot and Abhinov Kumar in the third position, as per the merit list.

As per the official website, the candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation, etc. through the Commission's Website.

The DAF would be available from February 12 to February 25, 2021, till 6 pm.

All those candidates who will submit their DAF will be issued a call letter by the Nodal Authority i.e. ITBP to appear for the PST/PET/MST.

The candidates will have to produce the call letter along with photo identity proof viz. Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card, etc. at the allotted centers for appearing at the PST/PET/MST.