New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the Central Armed Police Force examination result. The candidates can now check the result on the official website which is at www.upsc.gov.in.

The CAPF written exam was conducted on August 8, 2021. The qualifying candidates will be shortlisted for the PST/PET and medical standard tests. According to the official notice issued by the UPSC, "On the basis of the result of written part of CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2021 held by UPSC on 08th August 2021, the candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Numbers are shown in the list is Provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects."

Here's how to check UPSC CAPF 2021 Results