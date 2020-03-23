UPSC CDS 1 2020 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1, 2020 written exam on its website. Candidates can check their result on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 7,081 candidates have qualified for the next stage, i.e the Services Selection Board (SSB). UPSC had conducted the written exam on February 2.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 1 2020 written exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘Written Result (With Name): CDS 1-2020’ or ‘Written Result: CDS-1 2020)

Step 3: On the next page that opens, click on the link under ‘Documents’

Step 4: You will now see the list of roll numbers/roll numbers with names shortlisted for the SSB interviews

Step 5: Download the respective PDF files and keep a copy of each for future use.

Alternatively, you can click here and here to directly access the result.

Candidates who clear their SSBs will then undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA)-Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA)-Ezhimala, Air Force Academy-Hyderabad and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA)-Chennai, for courses beginning in January/April 2021.