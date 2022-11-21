UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 today, November 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course,” reads the official notification.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice,” added the official notification. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.