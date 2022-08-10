UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 today, August 10, 2022. Registered candidates can download the UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2022 from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CDS 2 examination will be held on September 04, 2022 at various Centres/Venues all over India. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the examination venue after the closure of the entry.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2022 to Release Today; Apply For SI Posts in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides the above, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

Below are the steps and a direct link to download the UPSC CDS 2 hall ticket.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in .

and . Now go to the What’s New Section.

In the What’s New Section section, click on the link that reads, “e – Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.”

Read the Instructions and click on the Yes option.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Login either using Registration Id/Roll number, Date Of Birth, and captcha code.

Your UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSC CDS 2 hall ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 339 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in the Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. For more details, check the official website of UPSC.