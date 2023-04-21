Home

Education

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS II Result 2022 Direct Link: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II Result 2022 Direct Link: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, today, April 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 204 (146 + 43 + 15) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 155th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course,” the Commission in an official notification said.

You may like to read

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Final Result – Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022.”

A pdf document will appear on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your name.

Download the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022: DIRECT Link

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].

The results of the Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their

certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.