UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA. Those who appeared for Combined Defence Service examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: Steps to Check Results

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Those qualified are eligible to get admission to

(i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men)

(ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022.