UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination, UPSC CDS 2 2021 result on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. According to the merit list, a total of 6845 candidates have qualified for the Interview Round that will be conducted by the Service Selection Board.

Steps to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC), upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads, ”Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,” available on the homepage. A new PDF will be open. Scroll down the PDF to find your roll number. Save, Download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021

Click Here: UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.