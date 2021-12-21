UPSC CDS 1 2022 Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the notification of Combined Defence Services Exam I 2022, on December 22, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is January 11, 2022. The written exam will be conducted on April 10, 2022. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 exam will be conducted at various examination centres across the country.Also Read - Gujarat Cancels Head Clerk Recruitment Exam Due to Paper leak, Retest Scheduled in March

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Event Dates UPSC CDS 1 Notification Date 2022 December 22, 2021 UPSC CDS 1 Application Dates 2022 December 22, 2021, to January 11, 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2022 April 10, 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2022 in the month of March 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Interview Date 2022 to be released

Note, the number of vacancies for each academy is yet to be released

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)

Officers' Training Academy, Chennai

Selection Process

Qualifying candidates will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test at the Service Selection Board. The candidates who clear the written exam and given their first choice as an army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website, joinindianarmy.nic.in inorder to enable them to receive call-up information for the interviews. Registered candidates are advised not to register again.