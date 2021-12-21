UPSC CDS 1 2022 Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the notification of Combined Defence Services Exam I 2022, on December 22, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is January 11, 2022. The written exam will be conducted on April 10, 2022. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 exam will be conducted at various examination centres across the country.Also Read - Gujarat Cancels Head Clerk Recruitment Exam Due to Paper leak, Retest Scheduled in March
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates
|UPSC CDS 1 2022 Event
|Dates
|UPSC CDS 1 Notification Date 2022
|December 22, 2021
|UPSC CDS 1 Application Dates 2022
|December 22, 2021, to January 11, 2022
|UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2022
|April 10, 2022
|UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2022
|in the month of March 2022
|UPSC CDS 1 Interview Date 2022
|to be released
Vacancy Details
Note, the number of vacancies for each academy is yet to be released
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai
Selection Process
Qualifying candidates will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test at the Service Selection Board. The candidates who clear the written exam and given their first choice as an army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website, joinindianarmy.nic.in inorder to enable them to receive call-up information for the interviews. Registered candidates are advised not to register again.
Exam Pattern
- For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy: There will be objective type MCQs on English, GK, and Elementary Maths. Each subject will be of 100 marks and 2 hours will be provided for every subject. The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level and other subjects expected of a graduate of an Indian University.
- For Admission to Officer Training Academy: Unlike INA, IMA, and AFA, there will be questions on English and GK only. Both subjects will be 100 Marks. 2 hours will be given to each subject. Questions will be expected of a graduate-level of an Indian University. Note, there will be Negative Marking for any wrong answer.