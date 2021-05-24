New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the final results of Combined Defence Services 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - TVF Aspirants' Naveen Kasturia on Giving Hope to UPSC Students And His Faith in Positive Stories | Exclusive

According to the reports, a total of 147 candidates have qualified after the CDS exam I 2020 and the interview that was conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Minister of Defence in Chennai. Also Read - Students Demand Extra Attempt For UPSC Exams, #UPSCExtraAttempt2021 Trends on Twitter

CLICK HERE FOR UPSC CDS Final result 2020 Also Read - UPSC Defers Interviews For Civil Services Exam Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The candidates must note that the results of the medical examination of candidates has not been taken into account in preparing the UPSC CDS 2020 merit list. According to the reports, the students must know that marks of candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The Union Public Service Commission has also released the list of candidates in order of merit.

The nature of all the candidates is provisional verification of date of birth and education qualification of these candidates will be done by the Army Headquarter for the selection process.