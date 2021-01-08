UPSC CDS (I) 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for CDS 2021 exam. The UPSC CDS (I) 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on February 07, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Over, Results Likely To Be Announced By This Date, Details Here

Candidates who registered for the Combined Defence Service recruitment exam earlier this year have to download and print out the admit card for the exam day. The admit card contains the details of the schedule and venue of the exam and it is mandatory to produce the printed admit card at the exam centre to appear in the exam. Also Read - UPSC IAS 2020 Mains Admit Card Out at upsc.gov.in, CHECK All Important Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in , CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of commission i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Combined Defence Service Examination (I), 2021 under the Active Examination option

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with the Registration ID/Roll Number & DOB to download the CDS 2021 admit card from UPSC website.

Step 4: Click on link to download the e-admit card

Step 5: Upon clicking the link, candidates are redirected to the Login Page.

Step 6: On the Login page, one must select whether they wish to log in with Registration ID or Roll Number

Step 7: Enter the Registration ID/Roll Number & Date of Birth correctly and click on LOGIN to open and download the CDS 2021 Admit Card.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Admit Card

The CDS 2021 admit card is released at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. The candidates must note that there is no option to receive the admit card by post or other means and candidates have to log in to the Commissions’s website and download the admit card from the website only.

The two things that candidates need to download the admit card is Registration ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry in the examination. No candidate will be allowed to sit the examination without a proper document. Along with this, a valid photo identity proof e.g. Voter’s Card, AADHAR Card, Passport, Driver’s Licence etc. must also be carried in original for verification of identity at the exam centre.