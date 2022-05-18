UPSC CDS I Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2022 today, May 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination can download their result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the UPSC CDS I Exam on April 10, 2022. We have provided you with the steps to download the UPSC CDS I Result 2022.Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2022 Notification Released; Check Eligibility, Important Dates Here

UPSC CDS I Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022” available in the What’s New Section.

A new document(PDF) will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the UPSC CDS I Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required toregister themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview.

"The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days." reads the official statement.