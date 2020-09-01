UPSC CDS II 2019 Exam Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam. A total of 196 candidates have qualified the CDS recruitment exam and the subsequent interviews conducted by the Services Selection Boards (SSB) of Union Ministry of Defence. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Admit Cards Released at upsc.gov.in | How to Download

The results are available on the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their names on the list (click here for direct link) with the help of the roll numbers.

Suresh Chandra topped the merit list for the admission to Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, while Shaurya Ahlawat topped for admission to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Meanwhile, Parvesh Kumar stood first for admission to Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

The UPSC has not taken medical examination into account in preparing these lists and verification of documents is still underway. Any candidate who fails to clear the eligibility criteria may be barred from recruitment.

The CDS II 2019 exam was held in September last year for 100 recruitments in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun for 149th (DE) Course; 45 in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course ie No.208F (P) Course.