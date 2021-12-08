New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of non recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the commission i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the results have been released for the Combined Defence Services Examination – II, 2020 IMA, NA & AFA courses, and OTA (Men & Women) courses.Also Read - Bihar's Shubham Kumar Tops UPSC 2020 Exams; 5 Girls in Top 10. Check Full List Here

This year, the IMA, NA, and AFA exams carried 600 marks, while the OTA exam was carried 400 marks. Also Read - UPSC Civil Service Examination 2016 Results declared: Female candidate Nandini KR secures first position, Anmol Sher Singh Bedi comes at second

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results: Also Read - UPSC IAS Mains December 2016 Result Declared: Beware of such misleading information

STEP 1: Visit official website to download the UPSC CDS 2 Mark Sheet 2020

Step 2: Click the link that reads UPSC CDS Marks

Step 3: Now, click on the appropriate link

Step 4: Automatically, a new pdf will open up on the screen.

Step 5: Scroll down to see the UPSC CDS result.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Direct Link to download UPSC CDS Result

To download the UPSC CDS Result 2020 candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here – UPSC CDS Result 2020 (CLICK HERE).