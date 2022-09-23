UPSC CDS II 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission, Combined Defence Services or UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 was on Friday declared on the official website. The candidates can download and check their UPSC CDS II Result PDFs online on the official website – upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC ESE Interview 2022 Important Update: Notice Released for Candidates on upsc.gov.in

Of all the candidates who appeared for the exam, a total of 6658 have qualified for the UPSC CDS II final round or recruitment. As of now, only the list of selected roll numbers has been released. The UPSC CDS 2 Name wise results will be released later.

This year, the written examination of UPSC CDS II was conducted on 4 September. The successful candidates will now appear for the interviews by the service selection board (SSB).

Direct link to the CDS II 2022 results- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 released: How to check

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Combined Defence Services Examination II Written Exam Result”

A PDF will open, search for your roll number

Save and download the PDF for future references.

This will be your UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022.

The candidates need to note that the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 PDF reads, “The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 1 July, 2023 for IMA and NA, not later than 13th May, 2023 for AFA and not later than 1stOctober, 2023 in case of SSC course only.

The candidates don’t need to send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

The UPSC every year conducts the Combined Defence Services examination twice to induct young men and women into the armed forces as officers. The written exam then is followed by rigorous five-day interviews at the Service Selection Boards (SSB) situated in various cities of the country.

The candidates who get shortlisted from the interview then go through a medical assessment at their respective boards and finally the medically fit candidates are inducted into four training academies- Indian Military Academy, Indian Airforce Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Officers Training Academy.