UPSC CDS II Exam 2023: Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in, Check Key Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC CDS II Exam 2023.

UPSE Exam important update! The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC CDS II Exam 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now apply for the Combined Defense Services Examination II 2023 through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 349 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank. Below, we have mentioned all the important details and updates below:

Important Dates

Opening date of application: May 17, 2023

Closing date of application: June 6, 2023

Correction window: June 7 to June 13, 2023

Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 posts

Officers’ Training academy, Chennai: 185 posts

