UPSC CDS-II Written Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020, results on its official website, upsc.gov.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the website and check their results asap. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: These Job Opportunities Offer Huge Package, Apply Today

All the qualified candidates can submit their certificates for IMA latest by July 1, 2021. Also Read - Hiring Alert! UPSC Announces 34 Vacancies For Medical Physicist, Assistant Engineer & Other Posts | Details Inside

All those who haven’t qualified, they can expect their marksheets to be available on the website after the results for SSB interview are declared. The UPSC CDS-2 written exam was conducted by the Commission on November 8, 2020. Also Read - UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Results Declared on upsc.gov.in | Here’s How to Check Score

Know Here Steps to Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UPSC CDS Exam II 2020 Results’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your application ID, name and date of birth. Click submit.

Step 4: Take a print out of your UPSC CDS Exam II 2020 Result.