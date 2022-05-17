UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will release the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2022 tomorrow, May 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. As per the reports, the last date to apply online for the recruitment exam is June 14, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,05,000; Diploma, B.Sc Holders Can Apply For 19 Posts
The Commission will conduct the NDA & NA C.D.S. Examination (II) on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will get admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.
UPSC CDS, NDA 2022: Check Important Dates
- UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Notification: May 18, 2022
- The online application form begins at: May 18, 2022
- The online Application will end at: June 14, 2022
- UPSC CDS 2, NDA Exam Date: September 4, 2022
UPSC CDS, NDA 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.
- For Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.
- For Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Selection Process, Application Fee
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Intelligence and Personality Test.
- Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.
- Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from paying the application fee.
UPSC CDS 2, NDA Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the application link.
- Register yourself by providing the basic details.
- Fill up the online Application Form
- Upload required documents
- Pay application fee
- Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.