UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will release the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2022 tomorrow, May 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. As per the reports, the last date to apply online for the recruitment exam is June 14, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,05,000; Diploma, B.Sc Holders Can Apply For 19 Posts

The Commission will conduct the NDA & NA C.D.S. Examination (II) on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will get admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Also Read - IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 12 Posts at iiitbhopal.ac.in

UPSC CDS, NDA 2022: Check Important Dates

UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Notification: May 18, 2022

The online application form begins at: May 18, 2022

The online Application will end at: June 14, 2022

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Exam Date: September 4, 2022

UPSC CDS, NDA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

Degree of a recognized University or equivalent. For Indian Naval Academy : Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

: Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. For Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS, NDA 2022 Selection Process, Application Fee

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Intelligence and Personality Test.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

UPSC CDS 2, NDA Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?