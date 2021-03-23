New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CDS Result 2021 has been announced for the first examination of the year 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results from the official site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Below, we have mentioned the link through which the candidates can also download the UPSC CDS exam 1 interview merit list. Also Read - UPSC CAPF Result 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in | Check Result And Other Details NOW

The candidature of all the candidates selected as per UPSC CDS Result 2021 is provisional. A total of 6552 candidates are qualified to appear for interview round. Keep visiting the UPSC official site as shared above for more updates on UPSC CDS Result 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR UPSC CDS Result 2021 and exam 1 interview merit list

The candidates must note that that need to submit the original certificates not later than January 1, 2022 for IMA & INA and not later than November 13, 2021 for AFA. In case of SSC course, the documents must be submitted not later than April 1, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the website of Union Public Service Commission.

Click on the link, ‘written Result’ available the bottom right corner of the homepage.

You will get redirected to a new window and page.

Check and download UPSC CDS Result 2021.

Take a print of the exam 1 interview merit list for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can directly download from here – UPSC CDS Result 2021 and exam 1 interview merit list.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army are required to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate’s website joinindianarmy.nic.in.