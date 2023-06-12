ZEE Sites

LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Name List Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE Updates: As soon as the result is published, IAS aspirants can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Updated: June 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Date: How to Check Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results at upsc.gov.in(Photo Credit: India.com)

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on May 28, 2023. The Commission has declare UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 today, June 12, 2023. As soon as the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is announced, candidates can check and download it by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC will soon put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date, UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 12:07 PM IST

    <font color="09090a“>LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: How to Check Civil Services Exam Preliminary Result Name List?

    Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

    On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

    Click on the link that reads, “Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

    A new webpage will open on the screen.

    Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

    Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: UPSC Declares Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 Within 15 Days, Over 14,000 Qualify

    UPSC DAF Application Form Details

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Official Websites to Track



    upsc.gov.in

    upsconline.nic.in

  • 11:09 AM IST

    UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result LIVE: Number of Attempts

    Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts available to such candidates as per relaxation is as under:

    SC /ST: Unlimited

    OBC: 09

    PwBD: 09 for GL/EWS/OBC Unlimited for SC/ST

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results

    Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and
    answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the
    Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire
    process of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the
    declaration of final result.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results

    The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance
    with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply
    again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services
    (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for
    filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due
    course on the website of the Commission.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE: Factors Determining UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

    1. Number of vacancies available

    2. The difficulty of the exam

    3. Number of Applicants

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Total Number of Candidates Who Qualified Civil Services Exam Preliminary Exam

    14624 candidates qualify for Mains exam

  • 11:01 AM IST

    UPSC Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results Out At Upsc.Gov.In; Check Name List Here

    UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Name List

