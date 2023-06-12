By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Name List Here
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE Updates: As soon as the result is published, IAS aspirants can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on May 28, 2023. The Commission has declare UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 today, June 12, 2023. As soon as the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is announced, candidates can check and download it by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC will soon put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date, UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.
