UPSC CIF Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates can apply for the Assistant Commandant posts from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 posts will be filled in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) department. The last date to apply for the posts is December 21, 2021.
Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancies
- Assistant Commandants (AC): 19
For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to apply for the Assistant Commandant posts. Follow the steps given below.
UPSC CIF Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021.“
- Candidates who have not registered should register first by clicking on the Create Registration Account by clicking here Option. Enter credentials such as name, CISF no, date of birth, e-mail ID, and security code to register.
- Registered candidates need to provide credentials such as Login CISF no, and password to log in.
- Now, Fill and Submit the application form.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Click Here: Direct Link to Apply UPSC CIF Recruitment 2021
Click Here: UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021 official notification
Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission.