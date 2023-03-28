Home

Education

UPSC Civil Service 2022 Interview Schedule RELEASED at upsc.giv.in; Check Timings, Link to Download PDF

UPSC Civil Service 2022 Interview Schedule RELEASED at upsc.giv.in; Check Timings, Link to Download PDF

As per the new interview schedule released by the Commission, the personality test will be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2023. The schedule includes Roll Number, Date and Session of interview.

UPSC Civil Service 2022 Interview Schedule RELEASED at upsc.giv.in; Check Timings, Link to Download PDF

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services 2022 interview schedule. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

As per the new interview schedule released by the Commission, the personality test will be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2023. The schedule includes Roll Number, Date and Session of interview.

You may like to read

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview reporting time

Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 09:00 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 13:00 Hours.

How to Download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule? Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage. look for the link that reads, ” Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. This year there are a total of 687 vacancies notified for which 1894 candidates are selected for the personality test. UPSC CMS 2022 result was declared on 18 August 2022 & now Interviews are to be held from 17 April 2023. The candidates who are to appear for the interview can check their name and roll no. in the pdf list released by UPSC by downloading the official notification PDF. The personality test for the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 candidates began on January 30, 2023. UPSC has further shared that the e-admit card for the Interview round will be made available shortly on the official website. UPSC conducted the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam for 2022 from September 16 to 25, 2022. The result for the same was declared on December 6, 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.