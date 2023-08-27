Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 in 19 Days; Check Previous 3 Years Compulsory, Optional Subject Question Papers Here
UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination Date 2023: Nearly 19 calendar days are left for the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) to conduct its Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 is slated to be held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The Commission will begin the UPSC CSE Main Exam forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Whereas, the afternoon session will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Commission will release the admit card soon on its website upsc.gov.in. At present, the Commission has not announced the UPSC CSE Main Admit Card Release Date.
It is rightly said that success stories are not just tales of triumph; they’re a testament to resilience, determination, and unwavering belief in one’s dreams. And so, in order to fulfill their dreams, aspirants who have qualified the prelims exam will once again have to appear for the main examination. Students are advised to stay updated with current affairs, both national and international. They must read a newspaper regularly to improve your comprehension and analytical skills. They must practice essay writing regularly on a variety of topics.
With only 19 days left for the competitive exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Previous years question papers often mirror the format and structure of the actual exam. They help aspirants become more familiar with the types of questions, distribution of marks, and the overall layout of the exam paper. Sample papers gives insight into the various question styles and techniques used by examiners.
Solving previous years question papers allow students to gauge their current level of knowledge and preparedness. Solving sample papers serve as an effective revision tool. They consolidate the material studied, reinforcing key concepts and facts. This active recall is an important aspect of the learning process. In this article, we have provided you with the subject-wise question papers.
UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination 2023: Check IAS Previous Years Question Paper
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021:
- General Studies Paper – I
- General Studies Paper – II
- General Studies Paper – III
- General Studies Paper – IV
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021: Compulsory Subjects
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020: Compulsory Subjects
- English Compulsory
- Assamese Compulsory
- Bengali Compulsory
- Bodo Compulsory
- Gujarati Compulsory
- Hindi Compulsory
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020: Optional Subjects
- Management Paper – I
- Management Paper – II
- Mathematics Paper – I
- Mathematics Paper – II
- Mechanical Engineering Paper – I
How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023?
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section.
- Now click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”
- Read the instructions carefully and then click on the Yes option.
- You will get two login options. Login either using the roll number or registration number.
- Enter the login credentials such as roll number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
- Now click on the submit option. Your UPSC Civil Service Main Admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the UPSC CSE Main Hall Ticket 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).
