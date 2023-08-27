Home

Education

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 in 19 Days; Check Previous 3 Years Compulsory, Optional Subject Question Papers Here

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 in 19 Days; Check Previous 3 Years Compulsory, Optional Subject Question Papers Here

UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination Date 2023: Nearly 19 calendar days are left for the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) to conduct its Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 is slated to be held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The Commission will begin the UPSC CSE Main Exam forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Whereas, the afternoon session will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Commission will release the admit card soon on its website upsc.gov.in. At present, the Commission has not announced the UPSC CSE Main Admit Card Release Date.

Trending Now

It is rightly said that success stories are not just tales of triumph; they’re a testament to resilience, determination, and unwavering belief in one’s dreams. And so, in order to fulfill their dreams, aspirants who have qualified the prelims exam will once again have to appear for the main examination. Students are advised to stay updated with current affairs, both national and international. They must read a newspaper regularly to improve your comprehension and analytical skills. They must practice essay writing regularly on a variety of topics.

With only 19 days left for the competitive exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Previous years question papers often mirror the format and structure of the actual exam. They help aspirants become more familiar with the types of questions, distribution of marks, and the overall layout of the exam paper. Sample papers gives insight into the various question styles and techniques used by examiners.

Solving previous years question papers allow students to gauge their current level of knowledge and preparedness. Solving sample papers serve as an effective revision tool. They consolidate the material studied, reinforcing key concepts and facts. This active recall is an important aspect of the learning process. In this article, we have provided you with the subject-wise question papers.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination 2023: Check IAS Previous Years Question Paper

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022: Compulsory Subjects

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES