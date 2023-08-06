Home

Education

UPSC Civil Service Exam: Common Challenges Faced by IAS Aspirants And How to Get Over It

UPSC Civil Service Exam: Common Challenges Faced by IAS Aspirants And How to Get Over It

UPSC Exam: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE exam is divided into

UPSC Exam: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round. UPSC CSE Prelims results have been declared while the main examination will be conducted on September 15 to September 24, 2023.

Trending Now

While preparing for the competitive examination, the aspirants have to face a number of challenges. Several attempts and revisions might be a difficult chore during which an aspirant can lose interest and select a different career path. A candidate’s life would face numerous hurdles in the future after giving up so many formative years to UPSC exam preparation. If the candidate doesn’t get the desired results, the struggle continues after the UPSC exam.

But problems can be overcome if you adopt the appropriate attitude and use a few straightforward but effective strategies. Check the details below.

Vast Syllabus, Current Affairs, Multiple Resources: Academic Challenges

The civil service exam syllabus is extensive. While the IAS exam syllabus is heavily weighted in the humanities, many UPSC hopefuls come from a science background. As a result, the exam syllabus overwhelms many candidates. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on current events in the exam. As a result, the syllabus’s boundaries are broad and constantly expanding. Multiple resources, information overload, remembering huge amounts of data and information, and time management are additional difficulties.

How to Get Over?

It is strongly encouraged for students to create a year-long calendar with a timeline for each subject and to diligently stick to a daily study regimen. Limit your options and your resources. Put an emphasis on practising writing answers. Use previous years’ question papers to determine the relevance of a topic.

Psychological Challenges

Clearing the UPSC examination is both a mental and academic challenge. One’s mental health suffers as a result of the year-long preparation process. It’s common for students to spend a lot of time studying alone. After multiple failed attempts, students feel worthless, sad, and depressed. As a result, they even fail to motivate themselves.

How to Get Over?

Overnight success is a myth. When beginning UPSC preparation, be mentally prepared to spend at least a couple of years on it. Develop the virtues of patience and perseverance. Discipline is more crucial than motivation. Candidates are recommended to maintain good physical and mental health by eating balanced food, regular walks or exercise, and doing yoga and meditation. It is important to keep your calm and eat before and during exam time as this will keep you full, keep your anxieties and tensions at bay and also aid your memory. It is important to eat the right food that aids your nutrition.

Social Media Detox

One of the most significant distractions is social media. As a result, if you have an important exam coming up, it’s recommended to avoid social media because it can squander your valuable time and prevent you from studying at all. Netizens mock and ridicule you for aspiring to become an IAS officer. The constant questioning of nosy neighbours and relatives puts aspirants under pressure. The candidate must also deal with social comparisons to their peers, who seem to have more established lives and occupations.

How to Get Over?

Don’t announce to the world that you are studying for the IAS, to start. Keep a close-knit, solid support system of loved ones and friends who have faith in you.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES