UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 today, August 30. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Check UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Date

This year, the Commission will conduct the Main exam on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. All those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Prelims exam will only be allowed to appear for the Main examination.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022?

For the convenience of the UPSC Aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Now click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

Read the instructions carefully and then click on the Yes option.

You will get two login options. Login either using the roll number or registration number.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Now click on the submit option.

Your UPSC Civil Service Main Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSC CSE Main Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details

The UPSC examination was held on July 05, 2022. The Commission declared the Prelims results for the UPSC Civil Services(CSE) exam 2022 on June 22, 2022. UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. For more details, check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.